Fund manager Amundi stays positive on stocks despite Greece
June 30, 2015 / 3:41 PM / 2 years ago

Fund manager Amundi stays positive on stocks despite Greece

Carolyn Cohn

2 Min Read

MONACO, June 30 (Reuters) - The Greek crisis hasn’t yet prompted Amundi Asset Management to change its investment portfolios and riskier assets such as equities remain attractive, the firm’s chief investment officer said on Tuesday.

Quantitative easing in the euro zone and Japan meant it was a good time to invest in shares, peripheral euro zone debt and corporate credit, Pascal Blanque told Reuters on the sidelines of a fund management conference.

“We maintain a stance where we are reasonably constructive in the risky assets space,” he said, adding that the market reaction to the Greek crisis would be “news-dependent”.

Amundi did not change its investment positions after Greece made a shock weekend announcement of a referendum on its bailout, plunging the country’s banking system into chaos.

“It was important to stay calm ... we thought on Sunday it was not appropriate to change the portfolios for the moment,” Blanque said.

Amundi did not own any Greek assets, Blanque added. (Editing by David Holmes)

