FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU ministers approve Greek deal, EU Commission euro chief says
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 24, 2015 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

EU ministers approve Greek deal, EU Commission euro chief says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers agreed in a conference call on Tuesday that a Greek request for a bailout extension could now go ahead, subject to approval by member state parliaments, the European Commission vice president for the euro said.

“Following Eurogroup teleconference decision, national procedures for extension of the Greek programme can begin,” Valdis Dombrovskis said on Twitter.

Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir also tweeted: “Euro zone deal with Greece reached on Friday holds. Greeks have lots of heavy lifting to do until end-April. We all want to see numbers now.” (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Philip Blenkinsop; @macdonaldrtr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.