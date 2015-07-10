Institutions to deliver opinion on Greek proposals Friday-EU Commission

BRUSSELS, July 10 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund, the European Commission and the European Central Bank are analysing proposals submitted by Greece on economic reforms and will deliver their views by the end of Friday, a European Commission spokesman said.
“As we speak, they are analysing these proposals with the intention of communicating their assessment to the Eurogroup by the end of the day,” the spokesman told a daily news conference.
Reporting by Alastair Macdonald and Alexander Saeedy; editing by Barbara Lewis