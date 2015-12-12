Greek Attica Bank extends capital increase deadline to Dec. 18

ATHENS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Greece’s central bank has extended by a week to Dec. 18 the deadline for participation in a capital increase by Attica Bank, the bank said.

The small lender aims to raise up to 750 million euros to plug a capital shortfall. By Friday, the original deadline, it had raised 597.3 million euros, Attica said in a statement

“It is for the best interest of the bank and its shareholders to extend the closing date for participation in the bank’s share capital increase to Dec. 18,” the statement added.

Bank of Greece carried out a comprehensive assessment of Attica, in line with the European Central Bank’s health check of Greece’s four big banks, in October.

The assessment showed the lender had a 1.02 billion euro capital hole under the most adverse scenario and a shortfall of 857 million euros under the stress test’s baseline scenario.

Attica, which has 79 branches, submitted a capital plan to the Bank of Greece on how it plans to cover its capital needs.

After the capital increase is concluded, the bank will resort to Greece’s bank rescue fund HFSF for state aid in the case of any remaining capital shortfall.

Greece successfully recapitalised its four biggest lenders this month and only Piraeus and National will have to tap into euro zone aid to help cover capital needs.

The two banks will need 5.7 billion euros ($6.1 billion) of euro zone money, much lower than the 25 billion earmarked for the banking sector under an international bailout Greece had clinched with its lenders this summer. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; Writing by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Catherine Evans)