Austria's Fin Min warns Greece against getting closer to Russia

VIENNA, April 8 (Reuters) - Austria’s finance minister warned Greece against getting closer to Russia on Wednesday, when Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was visiting Vladimir Putin in Moscow, saying unilateral moves by Athens would not be seen as helpful by its European partners.

“It’s perfectly normal for talks to take place but I would urgently warn against getting closer,” Hans Joerg Schelling told reporters in Vienna. “We are in the middle of final negotiations for financing for Greece and I don’t believe that a good game is being played here.” (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Caroline Copley in Berlin; Editing by Stephen Brown)