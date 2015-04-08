FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria min: Grexident not more likely, could talk about planned exit
April 8, 2015

Austria min: Grexident not more likely, could talk about planned exit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 8 (Reuters) - Austria’s finance minister does not believe an unplanned Greek exit - or Grexident - from the euro zone has become more likely in the past month, adding one could discuss a planned withdrawal.

“All have realised, also Greece, that an accident represents the biggest possible problem. If there was a kind of orderly withdrawal, then one could discuss how to do that,” Hans Joerg Schelling said on ORF radio on Thursday. “Of course I see the problem that time is running out, that the amount of money needed is really very considerable.”

He said he saw the implementation of privatisations as a likely reform path forward for Greece, adding he did not expect “dramatic cuts”.

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla
