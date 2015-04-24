FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
"Grexit" is not possible, says Austria's fin min Schelling
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

"Grexit" is not possible, says Austria's fin min Schelling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIGA, April 24 (Reuters) - Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling ruled out a Greek exit from the euro zone on Friday and said there had been little essential progress in negotiations ahead of a crucial Euro group meeting.

Asked about the danger of a possible “Grexit”, Schelling told reporters: “There is no exit from the euro only from the European Union.”

He added he was “somewhat irritated” by the lack of essential progress ahead of the meeting: “I think it is urgently time for the Greek list of reforms to be put on the table,” he said. (Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.