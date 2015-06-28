UPDATE 1-Newspaper deletes Grexit quote erroneously attributed to Austria fin minister

(Adds explanation of error by newspaper, quotes from newspaper, ministry)

VIENNA, June 28 (Reuters) - Austrian newspaper Die Presse removed a quote it had erroneously attributed to the country’s finance minister from its website on Sunday saying the words actually formed part of a reporter’s question.

An earlier version of the news story quoted Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling as saying a Greek exit from the euro “appeared almost inevitable now”.

“It was a formatting mistake in the transition onto the website, whereby the question turned into an answer,” Presse editor Benedikt Kommenda told Reuters by phone.

Asked about the interview, a ministry spokesman said: “We are not contemplating a Grexit. There is no Grexit.”

In the amended version of the interview, Schelling said a Grexit would only be possible if Athens first asked to leave the European Union and other countries agreed to its request.

Athens has called a July 5 referendum to allow Greek voters to decide whether to accept new, tougher bailout terms that the government itself opposes.

“The consequences for the euro countries are not nearly as bad as for Greece. It’s clear that one country can under no circumstances blackmail the European Commission and the euro countries,” Schelling was quoted as saying.