Austria finmin: no Greek offer to drop referendum for new programme, debt relief
June 30, 2015 / 8:37 PM / 2 years ago

Austria finmin: no Greek offer to drop referendum for new programme, debt relief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 30 (Reuters) - The Greek finance minister did not offer to cancel a referendum on its creditors’ bail-out terms in exchange for a new financial aid programme and debt relief, Austria’s finance minister said after a telephone conference.

When asked whether Yanis Varoufakis offered to cancel Sunday’s referendum, Hans Joerg Schelling said on Austrian broadcaster ORF on Tuesday: ”No, that was not the case. Mr Varoufakis announced that Greece will send a proposal for a new programme. He assured us in this telephone conference that this new Greek proposal is very close to the proposal which the (creditor) institutions have made.

“The way I understood it, the Greek government is considering to recommend to the Greek people to vote yes in the referendum if this Greek proposal, which is supposed to come tonight, gets accepted by the euro finance ministers.” (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

