Austria says Greece must confirm commitment to reforms-Greek newspaper
February 14, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Austrian Finance Minister Hans Jorge Schelling said in a Greek newspaper interview that Greece must confirm its commitment to reforms before it can get help from the rest of the euro zone.

“The Greek government should confirm its commitment to the core of the current programmer’s reforms. Then Greece can count on the euro zone’s solidarity and its willingness to help,” he said in an interview for the Sunday newspaper Real news.

Asked whether Austria was more open to Greece’s position in talks with the euro zone than others, Schelling said:

“Our position is neither more moderate nor more excessive than other member states. We see the current situation as a pan-European challenge. We should find a common way.”

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
