Greek debt talks progress, no breakthrough yet-Austria
May 5, 2015 / 7:55 AM / 2 years ago

Greek debt talks progress, no breakthrough yet-Austria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 5 (Reuters) - Greece’s debt talks with international creditors are making progress but have not yet made a breakthrough, Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said on Tuesday, adding he could not tell if a deal was in reach next week.

“From today’s perspective I cannot say at all, because we do not have any documents with final results available,” he told reporters before a cabinet meeting when asked about prospects for a deal when euro zone finance ministers meet on Monday.

“Participants in the Euro Working Group tell us the atmosphere in talks is good, that there are some positions where Greece has changed its position in favour of what we always discussed, but on some subjects it seems it has not come to the movement that is necessary. I assume intensive negotiations will continue over the weekend.” (Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Dominic Evans)

