Austria finmin hopes Greek debt team reshuffle brings progress
April 28, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

Austria finmin hopes Greek debt team reshuffle brings progress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 28 (Reuters) - Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling hopes Greece’s new negotiating team will make faster progress in debt talks with international creditors and that negotiations do not go back to square one, he said on Tuesday.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras reshuffled the negotiating team after a meeting with euro zone finance ministers last week brought little progress.

Schelling told reporters before a cabinet meeting that it was “in order” for Tsipras to change the team, adding that “it just has to be quick...I hope we don’t start again at zero.” (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields)

