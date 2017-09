VIENNA, March 12 (Reuters) - Austria’s Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said it is still possible that Greece could end up leaving the euro zone given the dogged negotiations over further aid for the country.

“The danger exists,” Schelling said at a joint event in Vienna on Thursday with his German counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Hugh Lawson)