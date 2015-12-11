FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece, EU/IMF lenders agree on reforms to unlock new bailout funds - minister
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2015 / 7:27 PM / 2 years ago

Greece, EU/IMF lenders agree on reforms to unlock new bailout funds - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Greece and its international lenders have agreed on a set of reforms needed for Athens to receive 1 billion euros in fresh loans under its bailout, Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos told reporters on Friday.

The reforms relate to the structure of a new privatisation fund whose revenues will be used to boost investment and pay down the country’s debt; a shake-up of the power sector; and how to open up the market for non-performing loans.

The latest reform bill is expected to be submitted to parliament on Saturday. The government aims to secure parliament approval for this set of reforms on Tuesday to get the tranche by Dec. 18. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.