FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Greece agrees to sell coal-fired plants, mines - govt source
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2017 / 7:08 AM / 4 months ago

Greece agrees to sell coal-fired plants, mines - govt source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 2 (Reuters) - Greece agreed with its lenders to sell coal-fired plants and coal mines equal to about 40 percent of its dominant power utility Public Power Corp's capacity, a government source said on Tuesday.

The agreement is part of a reform deal Greece and its foreign creditors reached early on Tuesday, paving the way for the disbursement of further rescue funds under the country's third international bailout.

Greece will hold a market test to sound out investors interested in buying coal-fired plants and mines owned by Public Power by November, aiming to wrap up the sale by June 2018, a government official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

PPC is 51 percent-owned by the state.

The lenders and Greece also agreed that Athens will relaunch the sale of a 66 percent stake in its natural gas grid operator DESFA and conclude it by the end of the year. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.