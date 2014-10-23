FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece plans a "prudent" exit from bailouts -Samaras
#Market News
October 23, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

Greece plans a "prudent" exit from bailouts -Samaras

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Greece plans a “prudent” exit from its euro zone and International Monetary Fund bailouts, Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras told reporters on arriving at an EU summit on Thursday.

On Oct. 10, Samaras said in parliament that Greece wanted to end the IMF bailout a year ahead of schedule and indicated he did not need any further assistance from the euro zone either, arguing that Greece could finance itself on its own.

This scared investors and increased Greek bond yields, while euro zone officials have said that Greece would be wise to apply for a credit line from the euro zone bailout fund, just in case.

Samaras indicated he was considering that.

“We are negotiating closely with our lenders, the next day after the end of the programme, a prudent exit to normality,” he told reporters. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Robin Emmott)

