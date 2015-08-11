FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek bailout package 82-86 bln euros - EU source
August 11, 2015 / 11:19 AM / 2 years ago

Greek bailout package 82-86 bln euros - EU source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Greece’s bailout package will be between 82 and 85 billion euros ($94 billion), an EU diplomat said on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“The overall financing envelope of the ESM programe will be upheld at between 82 billion and 86 billion,” the diplomat said, referring to the euro zone bailout fund.

Greece and its international lenders reached a bailout agreement on Tuesday after talking through the night, officials said, saving the country from financial ruin and raising hopes it can make a major debt repayment next week. ($1 = 0.9063 euros) (Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; writing by Barbara Lewis)

