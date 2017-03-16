Creditors and Greece "wide apart" on bailout review- euro zone official

BRUSSELS, March 16 (Reuters) - Greece and its international creditors remain divided over the terms of a review of the country's bailout programme, a senior euro zone official said on Thursday, a gap that will prevent Athens from getting new loans.

"The institutions and the Greek authorities are still quite wide apart on a number of issues," the official said, noting that there has not been sufficient progress on Greece's fiscal targets, on pension and labour market reforms and on privatisations.

The lack of sufficient progress at the technical level means that euro zone finance ministers who gather on Monday in Brussels for a regular monthly meeting are unlikely to reach a political compromise on a new loan to Greece within its 86-billion-euro bailout programme. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Robin Emmott)