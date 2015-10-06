FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU/IMF may start bailout review last week of October- govt source
October 6, 2015 / 6:25 PM / 2 years ago

EU/IMF may start bailout review last week of October- govt source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The heads of a European Union and International Monetary Fund mission may visit Athens to start a first review of Greece’s latest international bailout in the last week of October, a senior Greek official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Monday his leftist government will stuck strictly to the targets of the new 86 billion euro bailout programme agreed in August to ensure the country receives further funding.

If the first review is completed successfully, Athens will get 3 more billion euros of help from its lenders by the end of the year, plus recapitalisation for its four major banks and the start to talks on restructuring its debt. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Paul Taylor)

