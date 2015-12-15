FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek parliament passes reforms in exchange for bailout funds
December 15, 2015 / 7:05 PM / 2 years ago

Greek parliament passes reforms in exchange for bailout funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Greece’s parliament approved a bill on Tuesday with reforms demanded by the country’s international lenders in exchange for 1 billion euros ($1.10 billion) of bailout funds which Greece needs to pay off state arrears.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ leftist-led government agreed to enact a set of reforms, including changes in the public sector wage grid and opening up the market for banks to dispose of corporate non-performing loans, to qualify for the new funds.

The coalition of Tsipras’ leftist Syriza party and the right-wing nationalist Independent Greeks has a majority of just three lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament.

The euro zone institutions representing the creditors and the International Monetary Fund are expected to issue a compliance report on Wednesday, a euro zone official has said.

$1 = 0.9117 euros Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Paul Taylor

