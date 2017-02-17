* Greek Labour Minister says Athens cannot cut pensions
again
* Calls on IMF "to listen", says system not overgenerous
* Euro zone finance ministers meet in Brussels on Monday
By Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, Feb 17 Greece cannot cut pensions any
further, as the International Monetary Fund is demanding,
Greece's labour minister said on Friday, drawing a red line days
before euro zone finance ministers assess the country's progress
in meeting the terms of its bailout.
The review has been beset by delays and disputes between
Greece and its European Union and IMF creditors. As disagreement
has arisen over Greece's fiscal targets, further debt relief and
reforms prescribed under its third bailout programme, fears have
grown that Europe could face a new financial crisis.
"We cannot accept IMF insistence on further cuts in
pensions," Labour Minister Effie Achtsioglou said in a letter
published in the Financial Times, rejecting "claims that the
retirement age is too low and pensions too high."
"As minister for pensions I must answer, hoping that IMF
managing director Christine Lagarde will listen."
Crisis-stricken Greece has cut pensions 11 times since 2010,
when it signed up to its first bailout programme with the EU and
the IMF. Most Greek households depend on the country's 2.7
million pensioners to make ends meet, according to surveys.
Successive pension reforms prescribed by the lenders have
failed to overhaul a system that helped to bring about the
country's worst financial crisis in decades.
Greece's lagging progress in its reforms is now overshadowed
by a rift between Berlin and the IMF. They disagree over the
size of projected fiscal surpluses in and after 2018, when the
third bailout, worth up to 86 billion euros, ends.
The IMF, which has not decided whether it will participate
financially in the Greek bailout, says Athens cannot meet the
EU's target for a primary surplus of 3.5 percent of gross
domestic product in 2018 unless it adopts more austerity.
That does not amount to a demand for greater austerity, the
IMF says. It wants the Greek target cut to 1.5 percent of GDP
and the country granted significant debt relief.
Euro zone officials said last week that the lenders would
ask Greece to adopt measures to broaden the tax base and cut
back pensions, which together would be worth 2 percent of GDP,
or 3.6 billion euros.
In her letter, Achtsioglou said lenders' statistics that put
state contributions for pensions at 11 percent of GDP compared
with a eurozone average of 2.25 percent were "crude" and
"misleading", pointing at a significant drop in economic output
during the crisis and a jump in unemployment.
"Insisting on further pension cuts while Greek pensioners
barely have enough to live on is definitely not the way to
address public discontent," she said.
(Reporting by Michele Kambas and Renee Maltezou, editing by
Larry King)