ATHENS May 2 Greece said on Tuesday it wants to
tap bond markets soon after reaching a comprehensive deal with
its international lenders, including debt relief.
Greece expects to conclude talks on fiscal issues and
reforms by May 22 to conclude a crucial bailout review which
will pave the way for the disbursement of vital loans.
"The Greek government is aiming at tapping the markets as
soon as possible after wrapping up the second (bailout) review
and a comprehensive deal on the medium-term (measures) for the
debt," government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos told a news
conference.
(Reporting Renee Maltezou, Writing by Lefteris Papadimas)