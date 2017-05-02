ATHENS May 2 Greece said on Tuesday it wants to tap bond markets soon after reaching a comprehensive deal with its international lenders, including debt relief.

Greece expects to conclude talks on fiscal issues and reforms by May 22 to conclude a crucial bailout review which will pave the way for the disbursement of vital loans.

"The Greek government is aiming at tapping the markets as soon as possible after wrapping up the second (bailout) review and a comprehensive deal on the medium-term (measures) for the debt," government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos told a news conference. (Reporting Renee Maltezou, Writing by Lefteris Papadimas)