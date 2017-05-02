FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek opposition says won't support new bailout pact
May 2, 2017 / 9:14 AM / 4 months ago

Greek opposition says won't support new bailout pact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 2 (Reuters) - Greece's largest opposition party, the conservative New Democracy, said on Tuesday it would not support the deal cut by Athens and its lender when it comes to parliament.

"We will not vote in the new austerity measures that cut pension and tax Greece more," spokesman Vassilis Kikilias told Reuters.

The government has a small but working majority. It is expected to succeed in passing the new measures which stem from latest bailout review by the European Union and International Monetary Fund.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

