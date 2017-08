CORRECTED-Greek bond yields leap, stocks tumble after no progress in bailout talks

(Corrects typo in para 6 to make clear yield rose by 21 basis points)

By Angeliki Koutantou

ATHENS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Greek 10-year bond yields shot up and stocks tumbled on Friday, a day after euro zone finance ministers acknowledged the country's fiscal progress but failed to break an impasse with the International Monetary Fund over its future bailout targets.

Athens and its European Union and IMF creditors are still at odds over the fiscal goals Greece can achieve after 2018, when its third rescue programme ends.

The talks have dragged on for months, hindering the conclusion of a bailout review that would help Athens qualify for inclusion in the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme and return to bond markets as early as this year.

The disagreements have also rekindled fears of a new crisis in Greece, which was forced to sign up to another bailout in July 2015 in order to stay in the euro zone.

The Greek parliament's budgetary office also warned on Friday that "the fiscal cost of the delays may prove bigger than the benefit of a deal".

Greek 10-year bond yields rose by 21 basis points on Friday , while stocks were 3 percent down.

"The outcome was tougher than what the market had hoped for," Beta Securities analysts Takis Zamanis told Reuters.

On Thursday, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said that Greece outperformed its fiscal targets last year and was on track to meet its 2018 primary surplus target of 3.5 percent of economic output.

But he added that more discussions were needed on the fiscal trajectory thereafter and on measures which might be needed and would be implemented only if Greece missed its targets.

The IMF, which participated in two Greek bailout programmes but is so far only an observer in the current one, says Athens can only achieve a surplus of 1.5 percent of gross domestic product in 2018 unless it adopts more measures now and is granted more debt relief.

As euro zone finance ministers discussed the Greek issue in Brussels, the IMF said its stance remained unchanged.

"The pressure is on for the Greek government following yesterday's Eurogroup meeting, since it did not receive substantial support, not even by the supportive EU Commission," Axia Ventures Group said in a morning note.

Greece's leftist-led government, which is sagging in opinion polls, is refusing to adopt more austerity measures, saying the country is delivering on its bailout promises.

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said Greece achieved a primary surplus, excluding debt-servicing costs, worth 2 percent of GDP in 2016, versus a 0.5 percent bailout target.

He urged the IMF to revise its stance, saying it was against European values to ask a country which is in a programme to legislate now on measures which will be activated in 2019. (Additional reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Hugh Lawson)