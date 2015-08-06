UPDATE 1-Tsipras and Hollande want bailout agreed in late August

(Adds details and quotes)
ATHENS/ISMAILIA, Egypt, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and French President Francois Hollande agreed on Thursday that a new bailout for Greece could and should be agreed soon after August 15.
The two men were speaking in Egypt on the sidelines of a ceremony to inaugurate the New Suez Canal, the Greek prime minister’s office in Athens said.
Hollande, speaking to reporters at the inauguration, said: ”The objective is for the negotiations on the programme to be concluded at the end of August. We know it’s difficult but we must make sure that the conditions are met, in a good spirit.
“For now I believe the atmosphere is right and discussions are going in the best of directions,” he added.
A European Commission spokeswoman said earlier in Brussels talks with Greece on a third bailout were moving ahead "in a satisfactory way" and reaching an agreement was possible before August 20.