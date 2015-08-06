FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Tsipras and Hollande want bailout agreed in late August
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2015 / 7:33 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Tsipras and Hollande want bailout agreed in late August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details and quotes)

ATHENS/ISMAILIA, Egypt, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and French President Francois Hollande agreed on Thursday that a new bailout for Greece could and should be agreed soon after August 15.

The two men were speaking in Egypt on the sidelines of a ceremony to inaugurate the New Suez Canal, the Greek prime minister’s office in Athens said.

Hollande, speaking to reporters at the inauguration, said: ”The objective is for the negotiations on the programme  to be concluded at the end of August. We know it’s difficult but we must make sure that the conditions are met, in a good spirit.

“For now I believe the atmosphere is right and discussions are going in the best of directions,” he added.

A European Commission spokeswoman said earlier in Brussels talks with Greece on a third bailout were moving ahead “in a satisfactory way” and reaching an agreement was possible before August 20. (Reporting by Jeremy Gaunt and Elizabeth Pineau; editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.