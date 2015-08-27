FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ESM's Regling says Greek debt relief possible, but no haircut
August 27, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

ESM's Regling says Greek debt relief possible, but no haircut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The head of the European Stability Mechanism said on Thursday that the options for easing Greece’s debt burden included extending loan maturities, suspending interest payments and transfering central bank profits but ruled out a debt “haircut”.

Klaus Regling, head of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), told a news conference in Berlin that a looming election in Greece increased uncertainty but he was confident Athens would implement agreed reforms.

“Overall, I‘m confident. There has been a large majority in Greece’s parliament for these reforms,” Regling said, adding that he expects support for the bailout to grow in the future in Athens. (Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum and Paul Carrel; Editing by Noah Barkin)

