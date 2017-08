ATHENS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Athens stock exchange has temporarily suspended trading of small Greek lender Attica Bank , a bourse official said on Friday, declining to be named.

The official did not provide any reason for the suspension.

Attica Bank failed this year to plug a capital shorfall and was still looking at ways to cover the gap. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Lefteris Papadimas)