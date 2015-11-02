FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek bank stress tests results "pleasing" -German fin ministry
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

Greek bank stress tests results "pleasing" -German fin ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Germany is pleased that the capital hole of Greek banks is smaller than the 25 billion euros ($28 billion) earmarked to help them in the country’s bailout programme, a Finance Ministry spokesman said on Monday.

“It is pleasing (...) that the capital requirement does not go beyond the 25 billion euros agreed,” the spokesman told a regular government news conference.

He added that the German government must nevertheless now examine the plans of Greek banks and see how the European Central Bank reacts to them. ($1 = 0.9069 euros) (Reporting by Paul Carrel and Joseph Nasr; Writing by Caroline Copley)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.