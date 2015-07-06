FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece to extend bank holiday for at least a few more days- bankers
#Market News
July 6, 2015

Greece to extend bank holiday for at least a few more days- bankers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 6 (Reuters) - Greece’s government plans to extend the closure of banks beyond Monday by at least a few more days, four banking sources said ahead of a meeting between bankers and the finance minister later on Monday.

Last week Greece issued a decree imposing capital controls and ordered banks to shut after the European Central Bank froze a vital financial lifeline following the breakdown of bailout talks between Athens and its foreign creditors.

The decree expires on Monday and the government is expected to issue a new decree to replace it.

“The bank holiday will be extended, until Friday or next Monday,” one senior banker told Reuters.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington

