CEO of National Bank of Greece says he and chairman to step down

ATHENS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The chief executive and chairman of Greek bank National Bank of Greece plan to step down from their roles in the next few days, CEO Alexandros Tourkolias told Reuters on Sunday.

The move comes barely two weeks after leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras took government and often happens after an election.

“The chairman Mr Zannias and I plan to start the procedure (to depart from our posts) in the next few days,” Tourkolias said.

Greece's bank bailout fund HFSF holds majority stakes in three of the country's four biggest banks including the National Bank.