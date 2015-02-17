Greek bank withdrawals pick up but below peak levels-bankers

ATHENS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Withdrawals from Greek bank accounts picked up pace on Tuesday from the previous day, but remained below levels at the peak of the outflow in January, three Greek bankers told Reuters.

Some Greeks have been withdrawing their funds from local banks, fearing that a standoff between the new left-wing government and the euro zone might lead to Greece’s departure from the common currency.

“Outflows on Monday were quite small but they picked up on Tuesday but not anything that creates particular angst,” said one banker.

Another banker said outflows had totalled an estimated 400 to 500 million euros on Thursday and again on Friday last week. He confirmed there had been a pickup on Tuesday and the amounts were “largish” but he declined to give a firm number.

JP Morgan has estimated Greek banks would run out of collateral for new loans in 14 weeks, if outflows continue at around 2 billion euros a week. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; writing by David Stamp Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)