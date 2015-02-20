Greek bank deposit outflows jump over long weekend jitters-source

ATHENS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Greek bank deposit outflows accelerated to over 1 billion euros over the past two days, returning to some of the highest daily levels seen this year, two senior banking sources told Reuters on Friday.

Outflows topped 500 million euros over Wednesday and Thursday with Greeks nervous ahead of a three-day weekend, given memories of capital controls imposed on Cyprus in 2013 over a long weekend, one senior banker said.

Monday is a public holiday marking the start of Greek Orthodox Lent season. Fears of capital controls have risen in recent days as Athens struggles to reach a deal with the euro zone for continued funding. The government denies any plans for such controls.

“Depositors have connected the three-day weekend with the capital controls that happened in Cyprus,” the banker said, noting that the Cypriot situation was different since it was triggered by the collapse of a bank.

A second banking source with knowledge of the outflows confirmed the level of deposit outflows over the two days.

The bleeding from banks put outflow levels close to the worst seen in January - when an estimated 12 billion euros left the system over the whole month - before slowing somewhat in February, bankers said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Writing by Deepa Babington)