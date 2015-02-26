Greek banks see deposit inflows after euro zone deal-source

ATHENS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - More than 850 million euros in deposits returned to Greek banks when they reopened this week after Athens secured a fourth-month extension to its financial rescue, a senior Greek banker told Reuters on Thursday.

“About 700 million euros returned on Tuesday and more than 150 million on Wednesday,” said the banker, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The euro zone approved on Tuesaday the extension to Greece’s loan agreement in return for a package of reform pledges by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’s leftist government. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris, editign by Deepa Babington)