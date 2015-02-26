FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek banks see deposit inflows after euro zone deal-source
February 26, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

Greek banks see deposit inflows after euro zone deal-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - More than 850 million euros in deposits returned to Greek banks when they reopened this week after Athens secured a fourth-month extension to its financial rescue, a senior Greek banker told Reuters on Thursday.

“About 700 million euros returned on Tuesday and more than 150 million on Wednesday,” said the banker, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The euro zone approved on Tuesaday the extension to Greece’s loan agreement in return for a package of reform pledges by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’s leftist government. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris, editign by Deepa Babington)

