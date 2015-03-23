FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chairman of Greek bank rescue fund resigns - banking source
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 23, 2015 / 6:01 PM / 2 years ago

Chairman of Greek bank rescue fund resigns - banking source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 23 (Reuters) - Christos Sclavounis, chairman of the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund -- Greece’s bank bailout vehicle, resigned on Monday, a banking source told Reuters.

“Mr Sclavounis submitted his resignation on Monday,” the source said on condition of anonymity, without stating the reason for his departure.

Sclavounis headed the HFSF’s nine-member general council. Members of the council are selected by a committee which includes representatives from Greece’s finance ministry and the Bank of Greece.

The source did not say who was likely to replace Sclavounis. (Reporting By George Georgiopoulos, Writing by Costas Pitas; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.