FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek banks tap more emergency funding in March
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 15, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 2 years ago

Greek banks tap more emergency funding in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 15 (Reuters) - The use of so-called emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) by Greek banks rose by 4.4 percent in March as an outflow of deposits continued, Bank of Greece data showed on Wednesday.

Emergency funding from the Greek central bank, which is more costly than borrowing from the European Central Bank, rose to 68.51 billion euros ($72.6 billion) last month from 65.64 billion in February, the data showed.

Banks suffered deposit outflows of 24 billion euros over December to February as jitters over the government’s standoff with euro zone partners on required reforms prompted savers to withdraw cash to stash at home or to send abroad.

Deposit outflow data for March is expected later in the month. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.