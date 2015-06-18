FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek banks see surge in deposit withdrawals this week
#Market News
June 18, 2015 / 2:13 PM / 2 years ago

Greek banks see surge in deposit withdrawals this week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, June 18 (Reuters) - Greek banks have seen deposit outflows surge to about 2 billion euros over the past three days, with the pace of daily outflows tripling since the collapse of talks at the weekend with creditors, three banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The 2 billion euros taken out by Greek savers between Monday and Wednesday represent about 1.5 percent of household and corporate deposits of 133.6 billion euros held by Greek banks as of end-April.

Talks between Greece and its euro zone and IMF creditors collapsed over the weekend in Brussels, leaving the country on the verge of a default at the end of the month and sparking fears of capital controls.

Before the collapse of talks, bankers said outflows had been ranging between 200-300 million euros a day.

A spokesman for the Greek central bank declined to comment on the figures, saying it releases data on deposits on set dates every month and would publish data for May on June 26.

The ongoing crisis has prompted an outflow of deposits of about 30 billion euros ($33.84 billion) from Greek lenders between October and April, the central bank said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and George Georgiopoulos, Writing by Deepa Babington)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
