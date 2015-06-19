FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek central bank chief says banking system stable
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 19, 2015 / 9:15 AM / 2 years ago

Greek central bank chief says banking system stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 19 (Reuters) - Greece’s banking system remains stable, the central bank governor said in a statement on Friday, seeking to calm worries after a surge in bank deposit outflows this week.

Greek central bank chief Yannis Stournaras made the comments after a meeting with the coordinator of Greece’s team negotiating with creditors, Euclid Tsakalotos, to discuss the deadlocked talks and the banking system.

“The Bank of Greece governor confirms the stability of the banking system, which is fully secured by the joint actions of the Bank of Greece and the European Central bank,” the Greek central bank said in a statement.

Greek savers have pulled 3 billion euros out of banks this week, sources have told Reuters, as fears grow that Athens will default at the end of the month without a deal with its creditors. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Writing by Deepa Babington)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.