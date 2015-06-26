FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No capital capital controls plan for Greek banks - deputy minister
June 26, 2015 / 10:35 PM / 2 years ago

No capital capital controls plan for Greek banks - deputy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 27 (Reuters) - Greek banks will stay open on Monday and the country’s leftist-led government has no plans to impose capital controls, a Greek deputy minister said on Saturday after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called a referendum on the creditors’ proposal.

“Banks open on Monday and no capital controls,” Deputy Administrative Reform Minister George Katrougkalos told reporters after an emergency cabinet meeting.

Greece’s Deputy Prime Minister Yannis Dragasakis and negotiator Euclid Tsakalotos will meet with European Central Bank head Mario Draghi on Saturday, the prime minister’s office said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)

