Greek banks to remain shut until July 15 inclusive-FinMin

ATHENS, July 13 (Reuters) - Greek banks will remain shut through to July 15 inclusive, the Finance Ministry confirmed on Monday, extending a two-week shutdown of the nation’s banks.

Greece imposed capital controls, rationing cash to a daily withdrawal limit of 60 euros from automatic teller machines on June 29 after a wave of withdrawals threatened to overwhelm the system.

Earlier, bankers told Reuters the banks would remain shut until at least Wednesday, when the situation would be reassessed. (Reporting By Michele Kambas)