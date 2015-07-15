FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek banks to remain shut through to July 16
July 15, 2015 / 7:35 AM / 2 years ago

Greek banks to remain shut through to July 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 15 (Reuters) - Greek banks will remain closed through to Thursday, the finance ministry said ahead of a parliamentary vote over tough austerity measures demanded by Greece’s creditors in return for a third bailout.

Economy Minister George Stathakis said on Tuesday the country’s banks, shut for over two weeks, would not open until the European Central Bank restored funding through its emergency liquidity assistance.

Passing reforms through the fractious Greek parliament is seen as a pre-requisite for the release of further funding to Greece’s lenders.

Reporting By Costas Pitas

