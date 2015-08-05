FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece, lenders want bank recapitalisation done by year-end- finmin
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 5, 2015 / 1:52 PM / 2 years ago

Greece, lenders want bank recapitalisation done by year-end- finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Greece and its international lenders want the country’s banks to complete their recapitalisation by the end of this year, the country’s finance minister said on Wednesday after talks with creditor representatives.

“We discussed the recapitalisation issue of Greek banks. They (creditors) want, as do we, to complete the process soon ... by the end of the year,” Euclid Tsakalotos told reporters.

“They also agree that there must not be a haircut (charge) on bank deposits,” he said.

Greek banks have been falling sharply since Monday when the stock market reopened after a five-week shutdown. As of Jan. 1 next year, new European Union rules could mean large depositors would have to pay for some of the recapitalisation. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, writing by George Georgiopoulos. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.