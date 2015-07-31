FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece will make bank recap by end-2015 a priority - central bank official
#Market News
July 31, 2015 / 4:51 PM / 2 years ago

Greece will make bank recap by end-2015 a priority - central bank official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 31 (Reuters) - Greece will make it a priority to recapitalise the nation’s banks by the end of this year, probably using a bail-out fund to plug capital shortfalls, a Greek central bank official told Reuters on Friday.

“Our number one priority is to avoid a bail-in on Greek banks. If the recapitalisation occurs by the end of this year -- this way we will avoid a bail-in,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

In January 2016, an EU directive comes into effect setting resolution processes for banks. They can include, after all other recapitalisation options have failed, asking bank clients to forfeit deposits.

“It is most likely that the recapitalisation will occur like the last one, through a bank bailout fund,” the official said. (Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas, editing by Larry King)

