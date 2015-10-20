FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek bank recap needs seen less than 20 billion euros-bankers
October 20, 2015 / 7:50 AM / 2 years ago

Greek bank recap needs seen less than 20 billion euros-bankers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The recapitalisation bill for Greece’s four main banks will be lower than 20 billion euros($22.7 billion), two senior bankers with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

National Bank of Greece, Piraeus Bank, Alpha Bank and Eurobank are now undergoing stress tests by the European Central Bank to define capital needs, depleted by a mass deposit withdrawals earlier this year and a mountain of non-performing loans.

“The capital shortfall for the four systemic banks should be less than 20 billion euros,” one of the senior bankers told Reuters, declining to be named.

The ECB declined to comment.

1 US dollar = 0.8815 euro Reporting By George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas

