Greek banks' stress test results will be better than expected- source
October 27, 2015 / 9:42 AM / 2 years ago

Greek banks' stress test results will be better than expected- source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The results of the European Central Bank’s health check on Greece’s four big banks, which will be released on Saturday, will be better than expected, a Bank of Greece official said Tuesday.

“They (capital shortfalls) will be below the limits of what was expected,” the official said, declining to be named.

The ECB conducted an asset quality review and a stress test on National Bank, Piraeus, Eurobank and Alpha Bank under baseline and adverse scenarios on the future course of the economy and projected credit losses.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos

