ATHENS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Greece’s securities regulator extended a short-selling ban on bank shares to Dec. 21, it said on Tuesday.

A previous ban expired on Monday.

The board of Greece’s Capital Market Commission met on Monday and decided to extend the ban since the recapitalisation of Greece banks is ongoing, the regulator said in a statement. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Paul Taylor)