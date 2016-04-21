ECB lowers emergency funding cap for Greek bank to 69.4 bln euros

ATHENS, April 21 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank lowered the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek banks draw from the domestic central bank by 0.5 billion euros to 69.4 billion euros ($78.7 billion), the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.

The move reflected improving liquidity conditions in Greece’s banking sector, helped by the stabilisation of private sector deposit flows, the Greek central bank said.

Greek banks have relied on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) since February 2015 after being cut off from the ECB’s funding window. Emergency funding is more costly than borrowing directly from the ECB.

ELA funding from the Bank of Greece fell by 2.6 percent or 1.79 billion euros ($2.02 billion) in March to 66.19 billion euros at the end of March. ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)