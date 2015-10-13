FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek banks won't need full 25 bln euros - bank association head
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 13, 2015 / 7:55 AM / 2 years ago

Greek banks won't need full 25 bln euros - bank association head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The head of the Greek banking association told a German newspaper she did not think that Greek banks would need all of the 25 billion euros that has been set aside for their recapitalisation as part of the country’s third bailout.

Asked in an interview with business daily Handelsblatt how much fresh capital the banks still needed, Louka Katseli said: “I wouldn’t dare give you a number but my personal opinion is that the banks will not need the entire 25 billion euros.”

Katseli also said it was possible that private investors would put between 5 and 6 billion euros into Greek banks.

She said Greek banks were “healthy” overall. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.