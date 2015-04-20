FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National bank president to head Greek bank association
#Financials
April 20, 2015 / 1:56 PM / 2 years ago

National bank president to head Greek bank association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 20 (Reuters) - The board president of Greece’s largest lender National Bank, Louka Katseli, will head the Greek bank association (HBA), the body said on Monday.

Katseli, an economist and former minister under the socialist government of George Papandreou, will also represent the association at the European Banking Federation.

Piraeus Bank’s CEO Anthimos Thomopoulos, Alpha Bank’s chairman Vassilis Rapanos and Eurobank’s chairman Nikos Karamouzis were appointed deputy heads, the HBA said. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, editing by David Evans)

