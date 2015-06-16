Euro zone banks body in "close contact" with Greek counterparts

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - The euro zone’s body for dealing with failing banks said on Tuesday it was in close contact with Greek regulators as the country’s banks face tough times.

“Greek banks are living in a challenging economic environment,”, Elke Koenig, chairman of the Single Resolution Board told the European Parliament.

“But the promising part of that is they have a very engaged and very active resolution team. We are in close contact with our Greek colleagues,” she added.

From January 2016, the SRB will be responsible for dealing with failures among the euro zone’s top 150 lenders.

Greek banks were some of the biggest decliners on the market on Monday, and suffered deposit outflows of about 400 million euros ($449 million) as the pace of daily withdrawals picked up from last week, bankers said.