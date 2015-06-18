FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB not sure if Greek banks would open on Monday- officials
#Market News
June 18, 2015 / 6:35 PM / 2 years ago

ECB not sure if Greek banks would open on Monday- officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 18 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank told a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Thursday that it was not sure if Greek banks, which have been suffering large daily deposit outflows, would be able to open on Monday, officials with knowledge of the talks said.

The officials said that during the closed-door meeting of the ministers on Greece, the chairman of the meeting Jeroen Dijsselbloem asked European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure if Greek banks would be able to open tomorrow.

Coeure answered: “Tomorrow, yes. Monday, I don’t know”

Banking sources said on Thursday that between Monday and Wednesday, Greeks have withdrawn around 2 billion euros from their bank accounts. (Reporting By Robin Emmott)

